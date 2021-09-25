iPOP Alumni Madison Wolfe Returns to Screen for James Wan’s Malignant

iPOP Alumni Madison Wolfe returned to screen this month for James Wan’s “Malignant.” The film from the acclaimed horror genre director Wan debuted on HBO Max and select theaters on September 10. Along with Madison Wolfe, the film also stars Annabelle Wallis, George Young, and Jake Abel.

In the film, Madison (Wallis) is paralyzed by shocking visions. Her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are, in fact, terrifying realities. Madison Wolfe plays the role of “Young Serena” in the film, an essential character in the storyline and premise.

“Malignant” serves as Madison Wolfe’s second project with James Wan. The director’s sequel to “The Conjuring,” “The Conjuring 2,” was Madison’s first significant film role. Before the film’s release, Madison had recurring roles on several hit series, including “True Detective” and “Astronaut Wives Club.” In addition to her most recent role in “Malignant.” She will next be seen in “They Whisper,” “The Man in the White Van,” “Growing Up Gorman,” and “Paulie Go!.”

It was after attending iPOP LA that Madison Wolfe found success in Hollywood. Connecting with top industry professionals, Madison has gone on to appear in numerous film and TV products.

“Malignant” can be streamed now through October 10 on HBO Max and is in theaters everywhere.

