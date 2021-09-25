Spencer Savings Bank Supports Higher Education with Donation to Passaic County Community College (PCCC)

Spencer Savings Bank recently made a donation of $7,500 to Passaic County Community College (PCCC) to help provide financial support to low-income, minority students seeking higher education. The donation will be used to provide low-income students, enrolled in the Student Support Services (SSS) and PCCC Success programs, with financial emergency assistance awards. The awards are used to help pay for emergency costs dealing with a variety of issues (rent/housing, utilities, food, transportation, medicine, childcare) or for educational expenses (tuition/fees, books/supplies or technology).

“We understand that student finances remain the biggest obstacle to program completion,” stated Ed Kurbansade, Spencer’s VP/Market Manager. “At Spencer, we’re big supporters of education and provide numerous scholarships and financial support to local students throughout the year. We’re proud to support Passaic County Community College’s efforts in helping out low-income families in our community achieve a brighter tomorrow.”

Each year, 420 low-income, first-generation college students participate in the College’s SSS program. Students benefit from academic support, success coaching, financial literacy and cultural activities. These activities are intended to help students complete their associate’s degree program and transfer to a four-year college or university. The PCCC Success program helps students complete college-level Math and English requirements in their first year of study and accelerate their time to program completion. More than 300 low-income, minority students benefit from these comprehensive support services, including academic support, success coaching and financial incentives.

About Spencer Savings Bank: Spencer

Savings Bank, a community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit www.spencersavings.com for more information.

About Passaic County Community College:

Since its beginnings in the 1970s, Passaic County Community College has maintained its commitment to offer students the opportunity for a quality education at an affordable tuition. Today, PCCC operates four campus locations throughout Passaic County, each equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. PCCC offers over 70 degree and career programs and an award-winning faculty, as well as continuing education and community-based programs. One of the most diverse colleges in the state, PCCC enrolls over 6,000 students in both traditional and online programs. The College offers a rich multi-cultural environment, vibrant extracurricular life, and supportive academic and advisement network to encourage student success. Learn more at www.pccc.edu.

