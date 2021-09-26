INDIAN NAVAL SHIPS AND AIRCRAFT STANDBY FOR RESCUE AND RELIEF OPS CYCLONIC STORM ‘GULAB’

As the Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall between North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coast in the next 12 hours, the Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm. Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, and Naval Officers-in-Charge Odisha Area have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of Cyclone and is in constant liaison with the State Administrations for rendering assistance as required.

As part of the preparedness, Flood Relief Teams and Diving Teams are prepositioned at Odisha and are ready at Visakhapatnam to render immediate assistance. Two Naval ships are at sea with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material and medical teams to render assistance in the most affected areas. Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake an aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required.

