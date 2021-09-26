PM discusses cyclone situation with Odisha CM

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with the Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
“Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_Odisha Ji. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity. Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody.”
Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_Odisha Ji. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity. Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021
ଓଡ଼ିଶାର କିଛି ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ବାତ୍ୟା ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ @Naveen_Odisha ଜୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା କଲି । ଏହି ବିପତ୍ତିକୁ ସାମ୍ନା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ସବୁପ୍ରକାର ସାହାଯ୍ୟ ସହଯୋଗ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆଶ୍ୱସ୍ତ କଲି । ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର କୁଶଳ ମଙ୍ଗଳ ଓ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା ।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021
***
DS/SH
(Release ID: 1758325)
Visitor Counter : 124