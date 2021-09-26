PM discusses cyclone situation with Odisha CM

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with the Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_Odisha Ji. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity. Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody.”

Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_Odisha Ji. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity. Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର କିଛି ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ବାତ୍ୟା ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ @Naveen_Odisha ଜୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା କଲି । ଏହି ବିପତ୍ତିକୁ ସାମ୍ନା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ସବୁପ୍ରକାର ସାହାଯ୍ୟ ସହଯୋଗ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆଶ୍ୱସ୍ତ କଲି । ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର କୁଶଳ ମଙ୍ଗଳ ଓ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା । — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021

***

DS/SH

(Release ID: 1758325)

Visitor Counter : 124





