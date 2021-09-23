Prime Minister’s meeting with Mr. Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met Mr. Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar.

They talked about India’s renewable energy landscape, particularly solar energy potential, and our target of 450 GW electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030. Discussions also took place about First Solar’s interest in setting up manufacturing facilities in India using their unique thin-film technology by availing the recently launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, as well integrating India into global supply chains.

