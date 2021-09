Hong Kong – Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections results (Social Welfare)

Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections results (Social Welfare) ************************************************************************



The election results for the Social Welfare Subsector of the Election Committee are as follows:

Candidate No. of votes obtained

———– ————————

Ma Lai Chong 48

Ching Chi Kong 30

Kwan Yui Huen 31

Chan Lai Wan Cecilia 51

Chan Man Yee Grace 41

Tik Chi Yuen 55*#

Ng Siu Man 32

Leung Pui Yu Pamela 42

Chau Yin Ming Francis 37

Yuk Tak Fun 63*

Wong Yat Fung 55*#

Yip Chun To Adrian 66*

Chu Lai Ling 70*

Yu Sau Chu 98*

Man Hung Yee Joseph 57*

Yeung Law Koon Chui (Agnes) 91*

Chen Qing 84*

Lee Hon Cheung 85*

Cheng Kwok Fai Sammond 49

Ha Chung Kin 59*

Lau Yuen Yee Janus 55

Wong Man Sing Barry 79*

Ip Ka Wai Charlie 45

* elected

# pursuant to a result determined by drawing lots