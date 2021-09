Hong Kong – Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections results (Medical and Health Services)

Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections results (Medical and Health Services) *************************************************************************************



The election results for the Medical and Health Services Subsector of the Election Committee are as follows:

Candidate No. of votes obtained

———– ————————

Leung Sai Man Sigmund 63*

Tsui Pui Wang Ephraem 12

Cheung Pui Wah 57*

Lam Tzit Yuen David 69*

Cheung Hon Ming 63*

Leung Lai Yin John 64*

Ho Sung Hon (Michael) 11

Ng Fung Leung Bacon 61*

Pong Scarlett Oi Lan 65*

Wong Pak Leung Apollo 65*

Ku Wai Yin Ellen 12

Chan Chi Chung 13

So Kit Ying Loletta 64*

Li Ching Man Lucia 9

Lo Chung Mau 67*

Chan Lai Hung 14

Chu Kin Wah 6

Kwok Po Yin Samuel 59*

Tsui Sik Hon 63*

Chui Chun Ming William 16

Cheung Yuk Hung Kathy 57*

Yu Cissy 14

Lee Ha Yun 56*

Tsang Hin Kei Century 19

* elected