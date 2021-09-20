Hong Kong – Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections results (Financial Services)

Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections results (Financial Services)
The election results for the Financial Services Subsector of the Election Committee are as follows:
Candidate No. of votes obtained
———– ————————
Ng Oliver Tse Kuen 137*
Wong Chung Mun 136*
Chan Mofiz 34
Tang Sing Hing Kenny 131*
Lee Yiu Sun 124*
Chim Kim Lun Ricky 161*
Li Tong 145*
Xiong Liting 137*
Yeung Daisy 148*
Sun Jianfeng 140*
Choy Sze Chung Jojo 134*
Lee Sai Yin Jeanne 135*
Chan Henry 145*
Lin Xianghong 148*
Lee Wai Wang Robert 148*
Dai Zhiqiang 134*
Cheung Haywood 145*
* elected