Hong Kong – Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections results (Financial Services)

Sep 20, 2021 | International

     The election results for the Financial Services Subsector of the Election Committee are as follows:

Candidate                                                      No. of votes obtained
———–                                                      ————————
Ng Oliver Tse Kuen                                                  137*

Wong Chung Mun                                                    136*

Chan Mofiz                                                              34

Tang Sing Hing Kenny                                             131*

Lee Yiu Sun                                                            124*

Chim Kim Lun Ricky                                                161*

Li Tong                                                                   145*

Xiong Liting                                                            137*

Yeung Daisy                                                           148*

Sun Jianfeng                                                          140*

Choy Sze Chung Jojo                                               134*

Lee Sai Yin Jeanne                                                  135*

Chan Henry                                                            145*

Lin Xianghong                                                         148*

Lee Wai Wang Robert                                              148*

Dai Zhiqiang                                                           134*

Cheung Haywood                                                    145*

* elected