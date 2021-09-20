Hong Kong – Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections results (Financial Services)

Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections results (Financial Services) ****************************************************************************



The election results for the Financial Services Subsector of the Election Committee are as follows:

Candidate No. of votes obtained

———– ————————

Ng Oliver Tse Kuen 137*

Wong Chung Mun 136*

Chan Mofiz 34

Tang Sing Hing Kenny 131*

Lee Yiu Sun 124*

Chim Kim Lun Ricky 161*

Li Tong 145*

Xiong Liting 137*

Yeung Daisy 148*

Sun Jianfeng 140*

Choy Sze Chung Jojo 134*

Lee Sai Yin Jeanne 135*

Chan Henry 145*

Lin Xianghong 148*

Lee Wai Wang Robert 148*

Dai Zhiqiang 134*

Cheung Haywood 145*

* elected