Hong Kong – Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections results (Education)

Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections results (Education)
*******************************************************************
The election results for the Education Subsector of the Election Committee are as follows:
Candidate No. of votes obtained
———– ————————
Mok Chung Fai Rex 1,040*
Leung Wing Hung George 1,059*
Ho Hon Kuen 1,076*
Yau Siu Hung 1,068*
Fong Chung Lun 1,036*
Liu Fung Heung 1,040*
Chiu Tsang Hok Wan 423
Poon Suk Han Halina 1,123*
So Ping Fai 1,093*
Cheung Yung Pong Langton 1,123*
Lam Chui Ling Nancy 1,097*
Koong May Kay 1,096*
Chiu Cheung Ki 1,034*
Wong Kam Leung 1,003*
* elected