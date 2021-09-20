Hong Kong – Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections results (Education)

Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections results (Education) *******************************************************************



The election results for the Education Subsector of the Election Committee are as follows:

Candidate No. of votes obtained

———– ————————

Mok Chung Fai Rex 1,040*

Leung Wing Hung George 1,059*

Ho Hon Kuen 1,076*

Yau Siu Hung 1,068*

Fong Chung Lun 1,036*

Liu Fung Heung 1,040*

Chiu Tsang Hok Wan 423

Poon Suk Han Halina 1,123*

So Ping Fai 1,093*

Cheung Yung Pong Langton 1,123*

Lam Chui Ling Nancy 1,097*

Koong May Kay 1,096*

Chiu Cheung Ki 1,034*

Wong Kam Leung 1,003*

* elected