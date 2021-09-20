Select Page

Hong Kong – Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections results (Education)

Sep 20, 2021 | International

     The election results for the Education Subsector of the Election Committee are as follows:

Candidate                                                      No. of votes obtained
———–                                                      ————————
Mok Chung Fai Rex                                               1,040*

Leung Wing Hung George                                      1,059*

Ho Hon Kuen                                                        1,076*

Yau Siu Hung                                                        1,068*

Fong Chung Lun                                                    1,036*

Liu Fung Heung                                                     1,040*

Chiu Tsang Hok Wan                                               423

Poon Suk Han Halina                                             1,123*

So Ping Fai                                                           1,093*

Cheung Yung Pong Langton                                   1,123*

Lam Chui Ling Nancy                                             1,097*

Koong May Kay                                                     1,096*

Chiu Cheung Ki                                                     1,034*

Wong Kam Leung                                                  1,003*

* elected