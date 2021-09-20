PM condoles loss of lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Shocked by the loss of young lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. In this hour of sadness, condolences to the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi”

