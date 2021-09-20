Select Page

PM condoles loss of lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand

Sep 20, 2021 | Business

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. 

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Shocked by the loss of young lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. In this hour of sadness, condolences to the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi”

Shocked by the loss of young lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. In this hour of sadness, condolences to the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 18, 2021

