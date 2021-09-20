Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey Holds Meeting with CAF&PD and Environment Officials of Assam Reviews Progress of Implementation of Projects in Assam

Posted On:

18 SEP 2021 8:49PM by PIB Guwahati

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey today held a meeting with the Environment and Forest Secretary, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Senior Officials of the Forest department in Guwahati, Assam.

He also had a meeting with the Officials of CAF&PD, Food Secretary, ED FCI State Government, CWC DIS and other officials.

On his first day of his seven-day tour in the Northeastern region, Shri Choubey reviewed the status of progress of implementation of the projects in Assam. During the meeting with the department’s Officials, the Minister said that although the State was developing, the pace of development has rapidly increased in the recent months and it has become evident. He appreciated the Assam Government for showing excellence in the work.

He suggested that in order to accelerate the progress in the State, he suggested participation of the public in the events related to the environment. “I believe if we can celebrate the important occasions with the public, it will help in promoting the work that is being done by the department,” said Shri Choubey.

He suggested that children should be facilitated with visits to National Parks so that they get to learn about their environment. “The younger generation will be able to grasp knowledge about the environment if they get to visit the Parks at least twice every year,” he suggested.

He further added that if Assam does some great work in this field, the entire nation will be motivated. “I believe on occasions like Tiger Day, Elephant Day, Environment Day, etc. should be celebrated with the public and not limited to the offices. This will give ample scope to promote the good work. The public will learn about the work that has been done,” added the Minister.

He opined that innovative ideas should be shared to be adopted and improvised to fasten the progress in the State. He hailed the work of the Assam State Government and said that the progress looked better. “Northeast is of utmost importance for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under his leadership, we are working in coordination for development in the NE States,” said Shri Choubey.

He informed that earlier Assam had 5246 elephants and the number increased to 5719. The number of tigers also rose to 190 from 70. He especially lauded the efforts of the State Government for protecting the Rhinos. He said that the population of Rhinos has increased considerably over the years.

Shri Choubey said that new steps are underway to protect the wildlife in Assam. The Minister will be visiting Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to review the progress in these States.

*****

(Release ID: 1756136)

Visitor Counter : 289





