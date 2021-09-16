Fall Exhibitions at The Center for Contemporary Art

Warm And Cool Containers By Peter Pincus

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Sept. 15, 2021 – PRLog — The Center for Contemporary Art (“The Center”) is pleased to announce two new fall exhibitions on view October 1 – December 11, 2021.

Chroma Terra, curated by John Reinking, brings together the work of ten contemporary ceramic artists from across the country: Chris Alveshere (Missoula, MT), Sloane Angell (Los Angeles, CA), Lauren Skelly Bailey (NY, NY), Wes Brown (Bloomington, IN), Kyle Johns (Lincoln, NE), Lauren Mabry (Philadelphia PA), John Oles (Jacksonville, AL), Peter Pincus (Rochester NY), Scott Ross (Union Lake, MI) and Rebecca Zweibel (St. Petersburg FL).

In his curatorial statement Reinking explains, “Color is an inherent part of any creative artistic process. It can affect spatial relationships, mood, form, social constructs, psychology, etc. Within the 3-dimensional form, especially ceramics, both sculptural and functional, color is not discussed as much as form. The artists selected for this exhibition emulate the wide range of color of clay, from the intense to the sublime. “Chroma Terra” is an exploration of color theory and relationships within the ceramic form.

John Reinking is an Associate Adjunct Professor at Raritan Valley Community College and County College of Morris and teaching artist and Ceramics Program Manager at The Center for Contemporary Art in Bedminster, NJ. As a ceramic artist his work can be found in many private collections. He is represented by Peters Valley Craft Center and Connexions Gallery in Easton, PA and he exhibits in national group shows regularly.

The 2021 Members’ Juried Exhibition, Juror Mary Birmingham, at the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, showcases the work 31 members from The Center. This exhibition features work in oil, acrylic, watercolor, photography, encaustic, ceramics, charcoal and more. Birmingham selected 36 works of art from 170 submissions. She explains, “While there is no unifying theme, what connects all of my selections is their collective evidence that art has the power to heal, inspire, or sometimes just offer just the diversions we crave in difficult times.”

About The Center for Contemporary Art

Founded in 1970, The Center for Contemporary Art is a vital regional art center with a vibrant studio art school, extensive exhibition program and important community outreach component. The Center was awarded the 2019 Economic Champion Award in recognition of its significant impact on Somerset County in the areas of employment, financial contributions, and community events and programs.

