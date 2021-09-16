Serial Entrepreneur Armond Davis Introduces The Paragon Group Investment Firm

TPG Plans to Build Supportive Ecosystems For Minority and Women Owned Businesses Through Adequate VC Funding and Support

Armond Davis

ATLANTA – Sept. 15, 2021 – PRLog — Serial Entrepreneur Armond Davis is on a mission to become the most influential investor in women and minority owned businesses through his investment firm, The Paragon Group (TPG). Through TPG, Davis will invest in companies that have minority and woman founders to provide them access to much-needed capital so that they have the opportunity to grow and scale properly. ​​

It is proven that Black and Minority owned businesses and their founders have been disproportionately affected by a lack of funding and opportunities for decades. This gap in equity has become even more pronounced since the COVID-19 pandemic began. According to Robert Fairlie’s Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, this gap has contributed to forcing 41% of Black-owned US businesses to close between February and April 2020, and many black-owned businesses are still experiencing a major decline amidst the pandemic in 2021.

Davis is here to provide a solution to this ongoing issue that is affecting minority communities, especially for women of color. That is why he is on a mission to build supportive and dynamic ecosystems for people in his community. He believes that with proper funding and support minority and women-owned founders are just as talented and capable of seeing the same levels of success as other founders.

Davis has two Master’s degrees (MBA in Finance and MS in Commercial Real Estate Investment), investment experience at Goldman Sachs and Suntrust, and 15 years of business operating experience. His extensive education and experience has given him a unique perspective on how to survive and thrive as an entrepreneur, ultimately making him a great choice as an investment partner.

TPG is also implementing a robust mentoring program through which founders whose companies receive investment and guidance from Davis and his team must in turn pass that knowledge forward by mentoring other small business owners in their city. The vision for the program is to create an “ecosystem of exchange” where minority and female founders are sharing the knowledge and experiences that they have gained to propel each other to the next stage of growth and attract further private equity and venture capital investments.

Davis says, “My firm will set a new trend of investment by working with founders on mindfulness and preparing them for the next level of success and then positioning them to scale up and handle that exponential growth.” He is a strong advocate for communal growth and wants every individual, business, and community he supports to have the ability to maximize its potential.

For more information about Armond and The Paragon Group please visit https://www.paragoninvestmentfund.com/ . For all press and media inquiries please contact Lindsey Walker at l (mailto:lindsey@ walkerassocmediagroup.com)indsey@walkerassocmediagroup.com

About the Author:

Armond Davis

is an American businessman and investor. He is the founder and Managing Partner of The Paragon Group, a private equity and venture capital firm, which invests primarily in seed and growth stage businesses with minority and female founders and commercial real estate. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Florida A&M University with an MBA in Finance in 2002. In 2019, Davis received his second Master’s degree when he obtained an MS in Commercial Real Estate Investment from Georgia State University. Davis is heavily involved in community leadership in Metro Atlanta. He is an alum of the United Way’s Volunteer Involvement Program as well as the leadership programs of the Urban Land Institute and the Atlanta Regional Commission. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, the largest and most influential Black mentoring organization in the city.

About the Paragon Group:

In 2021, Davis founded The Paragon Group (TPG), a private equity and venture capital firm based in Atlanta. The firm manages separate funds that focus on two areas: an opportunistic commercial real estate fund and a fund that invests in enterprises that are minority and/or woman owned.