And We’re Live: WBC LIVE Channel Powered by VIVE Network is Officially On Air

WBC LIVE Channel Lineup

KENSINGTON, U.K. – Sept. 15, 2021 – PRLog — The World Boxing Council (WBC) and VIVE Network have released the long-awaited WBC LIVE Channel Powered by VIVE, as well as a fresh suite of applications. The universal rollout comes just in time for two live pay-per-view events that will stream in 4K exclusively on the newly-minted service.

WBC LIVE Channel Powered by VIVE makes its debut with a comprehensive mixture of professional boxing commentary programs from established personalities, WBC Vault content, full fight replays of professional cards that have been streamed on VIVE’s platform in the past, as well as plenty of promotional content profiling upcoming fight cards, promoters, and athletes. Well-known contributors to the dynamic lineup include Pedro Fernandez – 38-year radio veteran of Ring Talk, Michael Montero of The Neutral Corner, Terel “TstreeT Controversy” Vann of Fight View 360, Claudio Reilsono, Luther Dupree, and Smokin’ Jim Frazier of The Boxing Authorities, and Brits, Joe Pugh and Jack Orme, of Pep Talk UK.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of the WBC family and the launch of an innovative 24-hour digital boxing network. In the eyes of fans and media alike, the WBC is widely recognized as the leading sanctioning among the governing bodies. I am blessed to have this opportunity to provide content for the platform. Digital broadcasting is the future of sports, and I can’t wait to see what the WBC Channel Powered by VIVE Network has in store,” says Terel Vann.

The content is predominantly English for the time being; however, Spanish-only time slots will be added imminently. More information about programming and talent is available at bit.ly/WBCshows.

WBC LIVE Channel’s purpose is two-fold: (1) to appeal to sports fans with an appetite for premium broadcast events who own the multi-millions of UHD HDR-capable displays; and (2) to expose boxing fans to lesser-known, up-and-coming boxing talent they may otherwise never hear about or see. The boxing hub offers a round-the-clock, leanback entertainment experience that both reflects upon the history of the sport, as well as explores the multiple facets of its present and future. Viewers may keep up with current champions, rules and regulations, sport politics, and much more.

Two professional pay-per-view boxing events are scheduled to stream live in 4K this week on WBC LIVE Channel, including a doubleheader amateur/professional event in Atlanta on Thursday, September 16 commemorating Mexican Independence Day. The amateur card – of the moniker Atlanta Corporate Fight Night 14 – will feature the face behind The Neutral Corner, Michael Montero a.k.a. Montero On Boxing vs. John Harley Ochoa as the main event followed immediately thereafter by professional card Underground Showdown headlined by Abel Aparicio vs. Michael Gaxiola. Tickets and full bout cards are available at bit.ly/ATLcorpfightnight for $14.99, and proceeds benefit Ridgeview Alumni Charitable Corporation (mental health and addiction treatment). Then, the professional boxing show, VIVA Playa Del Carmen, happens on Saturday, September 18. Tickets are available at bit.ly/vivaplayadc.

Fight fans that want to stay apprised of WBC LIVE upcoming programs and events may subscribe to email and SMS notifications by visiting bit.ly/WBClivenews.

The freemium linear entertainment shall remain ad-free for a limited time. Likewise, the VIVE TV apps are free to download on iOS, Android TV & mobile, Roku, as well as online. Beginning in Q4 2021, VIVE Network plans to offer WBC LIVE Channel on various popular ad-supported linear streaming platforms.

Account registration is advised by visiting live.vivetv.network. VIVE TV apps are available either by searching ‘VIVE TV’ in the respective app stores or download at the following links:

iOS – bit.ly/WBConiOS

Android Mobile – bit.ly/WBConAndroid

Roku – bit.ly/WBConRoku

Contact

Danielle Jacaman, Communications Director

VIVE Media Services, Inc.

***@vivetv.network