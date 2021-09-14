Solutions ITW Introduces New DevOps Manager, David Smith

Solutions ITW is proud to announce and welcome David Smith as their new DevOps Manager. Solutions ITW, based in Greenville, SC, specializes in helping Goodwill organizations be more effective in carrying out their mission with their Donated Goods Retail management system, Solutions DGR.

As new DevOps Manager, David will play a major role in leading teams and ensuring successful implementation of Solutions DGR. David’s responsibilities include managing the development and operations teams, sustaining and refining the quality of the Solutions DGR platform for a successful partnership with Goodwill partners, and actively working with Goodwill partners to ensure effective implementation of services in addition to daily operations of the Solutions DGR software.

David brings great experience to the team, most recently through his position as former Director of Information Technology at Palmetto Goodwill in Charleston, SC. Through his time at Palmetto Goodwill, David accumulated valuable Goodwill-specific IT experience. In addition to his extensive work background in IT operations and project management, David also has certifications in microcomputer business applications and security awareness.

“I am excited to be with an amazing ensemble of talent here at Solutions ITW. The combination of unique skills, visionary ideas, and years of expertise found within the team at Solutions ITW allows me to continue learning new traits, growing in ways never thought possible, and enhancing my current skill set. Goodwill has been a part of my life since birth, so being afforded the opportunity to work with Goodwill organizations across the country with Solutions ITW is a dream come true. I could not be happier to be part of this journey with Solutions ITW,” stated David.

With more than 15 years of experience in the technical field, David’s experience makes him a great addition to the Solutions ITW team. Solutions ITW CEO, Elias Bustos states, “We have been serving the needs of Goodwill organizations across the country for the last 15 years and are fortunate to bring David on board to help us continue to accomplish our mission. We will be leaning on his 16 years of IT and leadership experience within Goodwill as we continue to scale up to meet the ever-increasing demand we are seeing.”

To learn more about Solutions ITW and their team, visit their official website, https://solutionsitw.com/.

About Solutions ITW:

Solutions ITW, a technology and software development company based in Greenville, SC is focused on developing and managing custom technology solutions for Goodwill organizations throughout the United States.

