Fix, Flip & DIY Decorating

“Don’t be fooled by all the house-flipping reality TV shows,” says Entrepreneur and DIY Design Expert, Kalyn Matthews who knows the thrill, and fear, of risking everything to buy, gut, decorate and sell a house. “You can turn a profit but the process isn’t as easy as the professionals make it look in a thirty-minute TV segment.” Featured this month in House Beautiful, Matthews is described as someone who trusts her design instincts. Powered by creativity, determination, and some help from her brothers, she renovated and designed a dilapidated Philadelphia rowhouse turning it into a colorful, warm and inviting home.

Combining a passion for home renovation and design, Kalyn Matthews risked her finances in May 2019 to buy an undervalued property in the Germantown section of Philly. The market was extremely competitive and Kalyn didn’t qualify for a loan. So her only option? Cash out her 401K to buy the property.

From patching and waterproofing the basement walls to laying tile and redoing a fireplace, the renovation project became less of a flip and more of a design labor of love. Except for the raccoon under the porch roof which only raised the question of how much must she pay to get rid of it. Always ready for a treasure hunt, Kalyn primarily decorated with thrifted and salvaged items as well as DIY projects to keep the project under budget while still preserving the home’s nostalgic elements. Two years after purchase, the house was sold in July for a profit that will be reinvested in Kalyn’s design business, Righteous Spaces.

Advice for the wannabe house flipper?

“Don’t get your hands dirty until you’ve learned about your real estate market, construction, and how much damage your project could do to your wallet,” says Kalyn Matthews, Principal Designer at Philadelphia-based Righteous Spaces.

Biggest lesson learned?

“I could do more than I thought I could, and this project just confirms my strong belief that good design is possible at any price point,” adds Matthews.

For more information, including before and after pictures of Kalyn’s renovation, see www.righteousspaces.com.

Philadelphia-based DIY Design Expert Kalyn Matthews is available upon request for interviews. Please let me know if you’d like to speak with Kalyn!

Susan Carson, Publicist

Susan Carson PR

908.581.8143

About Kalyn Matthews

Kalyn is a Philadelphia based Interior Designer known for joy-filled, soulful spaces that she brings alive with vintage notes and surprising elements. Featured in House Beautiful, September 2021 for her grit and determination in flipping a Philadelphia home, she is known for creating beautiful, livable environments that are fresh and vibrant, while still honoring the architecture and era of the property. Kalyn’s expertise in shopping the scrap lumber yards and decorating with what she finds in thrift stores, flea markets, or resale shops as well as the client’s home, allows her to design on a budget while creating a unique and personalized space. A former flight attendant for over two decades, and an experienced Home Stager, Kalyn Matthews is the Principal Designer at Righteous Spaces in Philadelphia.