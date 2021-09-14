Sterling Equities Group Unveils $25 Mln PE Commercial Real Estate Fund

Sterling Equities Group, LLC, a Phoenix based portfolio manager of commercial real estate, is pleased to announce the successful launch of a $25 million private equity commercial real estate fund.

The fund, Sterling Equities Group, LLC, (https://www.sterlingequitiesgroup.com) will focus on creating a value portfolio of income producing class A and higher-end Class B commercial real estate primarily throughout the midwest of the United States.

Markets to consider include Des Moines, Kansas City, Omaha, Sioux Falls, Dallas and the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as Atlanta, and Phoenix.

In announcing the new fund President Sherry Gideons, said that the funds target markets represents a tremendous opportunity for investors. “Local real estate professionals have already presented us investment properties offering significant current cash flow as well as those featuring attractive upside appreciation,” Ms. Gideons noted.

She went on to say that, “the company’s target markets are experiencing strong local economies which should lead to an active commercial rental market for years to come.”

CEO Gary Martin added that the midwest is known for a highly educated and motivated workforce, low corporate and individual tax rates, and a superior quality of life. He also said that the company’s portfolio will be “value driven” and that a commitment to “safety of principal” is a leading consideration driving property acquisition selection.

“We intend to diversify the portfolio over property type including office, medical, retail, distribution and hospitality,” Mr. Martin said.

Units of the offering have been priced at $10,000 per unit. A total of $2,500 units are being offered to accredited investors through a Regulation D, 506 (c) private placement.