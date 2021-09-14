New and Indie Musicians Have New Channel to Develop New Fans

Are you a new or developing musician or band looking to be discovered by new fans? A Canadian media company is looking to film you in 4K for a new Roku Channel. The channel will be available to over 20 million viewers worldwide and growing.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Sept. 12, 2021 – PRLog — As the online streaming trend continues to grow around the world, so do opportunities for small and indie musicians. ProPics Canada Media Ltd is launching a Roku Channel this fall which will feature original programming and one of these programs will feature new music.

Although ProPics Canada Media Ltd will start in western Canada in terms of the actual filming, interviewing and live recording of musicians and bands, they will accept video submissions from artists around the globe. For non local artists, they will conduct interviews via Zoom and other online options. For local ( Western Canadian) artists, ProPics Canada Media Ltd will visit the bands / musicians in person and record performances in clubs, outdoor events and even in their own homes while also conducting interviews prior to the performance( s). The sessions will be recorded in 4K / UHD with high quality sound and interesting interviews to invite new fans.

The musicians will also be able to link the videos to their social media, websites and other online media distribution channels to share the performances and episodes. The episodes will not pay the artists for appearing but it will also not be profiting from the musicians either. As the channel gains viewership and turns to a monetised model down the road, it will then be able to help in moving the channel into a profit sharing model to help new musicians but for the foreseeable time, it is a way to gain new exposure for musicians and introduce new music to potential listeners.

Where the opportunities for musicians to profit in this project is that at the end of every episode, the viewers will be able to link directly to the features artists / bands website, social media etc to purchase downloads directly from the musicians or their current music distribution services, of which ProPics Canada Media Ltd has no involvement, investment or royalty shares. The musicians retain all control and ownership of the music performed. There is NO CHARGE to musicians to be featured in an episode and no charge for the ProPics Canada Media Ltd production what so ever.

At the end of the day, the channel gains more viewers and hopefully the artists gain more fans who in turn go to the musicians website and make purchases, profiting the musicians.

Musicians interested in being included in the productions and being featured on the channel launching this fall, can email their details and sample tracks to smile@propicscanada.com ProPics Canada Media Ltd Website http://www.propicscanada.com

