London, England Resident, Desiri Okobia’s Book, “Kitsu’s Diary” Nominated for Global Award

Desiri Okobia up against hundreds of authors worldwide for prestigious 2021 Author Elite Award

LONDON – Sept. 13, 2021 – PRLog — “Kitsu’s Diay,” written by London, UK resident, Desiri Okobia, has been nominated for a 2021 Author Elite Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry.

Desiri Okobia’s book is up for an award in the Young Adult Fiction category, which is a classic retelling of ‘good girl meeting bad boy,’ written from the angle of Kitsu’s Diary recollections. It gives insight into the mind of a teenage girl and why they fall for guys who for all intents and purposes should be avoided.

“Four years ago we launched an experiment called the annual Author Elite Awards. In the process we’ve attracted many of the best authors in the world,” said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Igniting Souls Publishing Agency and the Author Elite Awards. “Our goal is to celebrate a force that creates life change in our society—books and the authors who write them. In our noisy world, books offer a unique appeal—the ability to lose ourselves in a story. Nothing else provides such transcendence.”

Authors of all kinds—indie (self-published) , traditional, or collaborative published—are being considered for the award in one of twelve categories. Entries are being reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) .

If interested in supporting Desiri Okobia and participating in the popular vote portion of the award evaluation, visit AuthorEliteAwards.com and click the “Vote Now” button. Once there, click through the poll to view the Young Adult Fiction category, then find and click on “Kitsu’s Diary – The Things I wish I knew when I was Fifteen.”

The top ten finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Elite Awards Red Carpet Session on October 22, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Winners will be announced later that evening at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech. Winners will also receive:

● The Elite Boon of Merit Award.

● Press release and media story written for national press by a professional PR firm.

● Traditional media and social media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles.

● Lifetime access to the 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience©, an online program helping authors get publicity for their book.

● The opportunity to have a 90-second book synopsis video shared to a global audience.

About the Author Elite Awards

The Author Elite Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit AuthorEliteAwards.com.