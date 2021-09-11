The Teracom TCW241 is a highly reliable, affordable, and easy to integrate TCW241 Ethernet IO Module for a wide variety of ethernet IO monitoring and control applications.

Teracom TCW241 for Factory Automation & Industrial

RUSE, Bulgaria – Sept. 8, 2021 – PRLog — Teracom Launches TCW241 Ethernet IO Module

Targeted for a Wide Range of Factory Automation and Industrial Process Control Applications

Supports i-Wire, SNMP, HTTP API, and Modbus TCP/IP

September 8, 2021 – Ruse, Bulgaria

Teracom LTD today announced the availability of the highly reliable, affordable, and easy to integrate TCW241 Ethernet IO Module for a wide variety of ethernet IO monitoring and control applications. The Teracom TCW241 includes a three-year warranty.

Supporting Modbus TCP/IP connectivity, the device has four digital inputs, four analog inputs, and four relays. Its 1-Wire interface supports up to eight 1-Wire Sensors (with 16 parameters) for measuring temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, AC or DC current, etc.

The relays of the Ethernet IO module can be activated either remotely or locally. So-called remote activation includes a friendly WEB interface or M2M protocols. The local activation is possible from a schedule, the status of a single parameter, or by custom-made functions. The function can include up to four parameters.

For advanced relay scheduling, the module includes a real-time clock for time server synchronization. This advanced scheduling can be used for one-time or repetitive (weekly) tasks to turn on and off at set times and days.

The TCW can initiate an HTTP Post connection with either XML or JSON post payloads to remote dedicated servers.

Additional Features

Friendly WEB interface for simple configuration and control

4 digital “dry contact” inputs for direct monitoring of relay outputs

4 analog inputs with 0 to 60VDC range for telco battery monitoring

Multiplier and offset for analog inputs and some sensors

4 high current relays with normally open and normally closed contacts

SNMP v2 support with trap alerts to up to 5 recipients

4 schedules for real-time control of relay outputs

Custom made logical functions for flexible activation of relay outputs

Secured email transfer with TLS 1.0, TLS 1.1, and TLS 1.2 support

XML/JSON and HTTP API commands for client-server systems

Dynamic DNS support for DynDNS, No-IP and DNS-O-matic providers

Network time protocol (NTP) support for time synchronization

Remote firmware update via standard browser

Rugged DIN-Rail/wall- mountable enclosure.

Additional information and technical documentation at https://www.teracomsystems.com/ ethernet/ethernet- io-module-tcw241/

About Teracom

Teracom was founded in 1993 with currently has a staff of about 35. We are a Bulgarian company specializing in the design and manufacturing of electronics for Remote Monitoring, Remote Relay Control, Data Acquisition (SCADA) over Ethernet and GSM/GPRS media. Teracom designs and manufactures electronics for Vehicles Monitoring, RFID Access control, Time Attendance Systems, Cable TV, Information and Communication systems. Teracom proudly provides products and support services to customers in more than 35 countries. More info at Teracom is at https://www.teracomsystems.com.