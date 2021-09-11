Minika Ko Presents a Marvelous Fantasy Runway with Cosplayers at New York Fashion Week

The runway show features prominent cosplayers and fashion designers alike, in their interpretation of iconic characters in pop culture and media. In the spirit of passion and freedom, Minika Ko will be dressing fitness coach, Shelly Elchas, in an outfit inspired by Samatha, a new space heroine in an upcoming action film. Samantha is a supermodel turned superhero who will stop at nothing to protect the Solar System.

Presented by COSMODA, the show brings cinematic fantasies to the NYFW runway. Other collaborators in the show include John Ashford, ThunderLily, Licata Knives, Runway Model Universe, Miss Face of Humanity, and more.

Minika Ko designs clothing that serves and elevates the modern woman. Her high performance KOVASKY collection offers sleek, comfortable and sustainably made clothing. Her atelier also designs custom attire for special occasions, theater and dance.

The Cosplay Runway will be held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1535 Broadway, New York, NY 10036. All crew members, models and show participants are vaccinated. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend.

For more information: info ( @ ) minikako dot com

###