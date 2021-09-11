New Yorker Electronics releases two new Electrocube High Temperature Film Capacitors

The Electrocube 433D and 463 are specially designed and optimized for high temperature applications subject to AC and pulsing signals. They are rugged, non-inductively wound film and foil capacitors with high temperature outer wrap and an epoxy endfill which meets or exceeds flammability requirements of UL94V0. They are manufactured with proprietary processes that allow for successful use in high temperature environments.

Made in the U.S., it offers high frequency operation, high current and stability in miniature package able to handle high surge currents without degrading. The 433D series is coveted for its high-grade materials, design and manufacturing for use in any extremely high temperature applications such as avionics, wind generation, high power applications, underground exploration and turbines.

These two new series are designed with an extended electrode construction and standard tin-coated, oxygen-free solid copper leads and most units are available in both RoHS and Non-RoHS. The 433D is built with tolerances of ±5%, ±10% and ±15%; the 463D series is available in tolerances of ±5%, ±10% and ±20%.

They may be used for frequencies up to 100 KHz and have a temperature range of -55°C to +150°C without derating. These Electrocube film capacitors are proven to withstand 150-percent of DC rated voltage (for a period not exceeding one minute at temperature of 25°C) and possess a current limited to 5mA. They will withstand 140-percent of the DC-rated voltage at 150°C for 250 hours with not more than one failure in 12 permitted. The dissipation factor will not exceed .1% at 25°C and the dielectric absorption will not exceed 0.02% at 25°C per MIL-C-19978.

Protective clear wrap are offered on all wrap and fill units. Customizable insulating sleeves, mountings, special terminals, non-standard leads, circuit connections and other hardware are also available. Assorted styles, ratings and customization for unusual requirements are offered through New Yorker Electronics, including units with a higher IR or lower DF. Additionally, dimensional variations for all manufactured values that are available with the same volume.

Features & Benefits:



 Tin-coated, oxygen-free solid copper leads



 Tolerances available: ±5%, ±10%, ±20%



 Epoxy Resin endfills meet or exceed flammability requirements of UL94V0



 RoHS and Non-RoHS available on most units



 May be used for frequencies up to 100KHz

Applications:



 Avionics



 Wind generation



 High-powered applications



 Underground exploration and turbines

Founded in 1961, Electrocube is one of the most respected design manufacturers of passive electrical components  film capacitors, RC Networks, EMI Filters and foil transformers  for a wide range of standard and custom applications in the aerospace, audio, elevator, heavy equipment industries and more. Electrocubes hallmark is its clear understanding of the challenges faced by design engineers and purchasing agents.



As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Electrocube products including its full inventory of film capacitors, resistor capacitor (RC) Networks, EMI Filters and high frequency transformers.

