Creative Industries Webinar (Free)

TORONTO – Sept. 9, 2021 – PRLog — The creative industries include ventures and interests in the film, music, visual arts, technology, literary and dramatic fields. Culture, including cultural representations are also dynamics in these narratives. In this webinar, industry experts and entrepreneurs who work in the creative industries will discuss issues and developments that impact the ability of creators to leverage their output to a global marketplace. The webinar takes on a practical discussion with people who work in the creative and cultural industries.

Speakers include:

Dr. Anna-Marie White, Strategic Advisor, Toi Maori- New Zealand

Tika Gilbert, Architect, Designer and Photographer, Tika Gilbert Designs – Bermuda

J.Sandiford, Digital Entrepreneur and Author, Antonio Media – The Netherlands

Tamahou Temara, General Manager, Toi Maori – New Zealand

Rodrigo Barreda, Education and Programming Director, LACAP – Toronto

When: September 15th

Time: 3:30-4:30pm ET.

To register visit: https://event.webinarjam.com/ channel/canaanbridgesconsult

Come for the talk, stay for the insight!

Canaan Bridges Consulting Inc.

