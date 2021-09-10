Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visits Majuli, Nemati Ghat; Meets family of Dr Bikramjit Baruah, who is missing after the accident

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal visited Majuli today in the aftermath of the tragic boat accident over river Brahmaputra that happened near the river island district on the 8th of September. The Minister interacted with local representatives and heard their views regarding the incident and expressed his deep condolences to the victims of the accident.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Minister stated that he will always stand with the people of Majuli and look after its development. He also said that Central and State Govt. agencies will work in tandem to dredge the river Brahmaputra so that Ro Pax vessels could travel between Majuli and Jorhat in the winter season.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal undertook a boat inspection of the accident site and surrounding areas on river Brahmaputra near Nemati Ghat in Jorhat. The Minister directed officials to strictly adhere to safety norms for passengers travelling in ferries and boats and urged them to expedite operations to find two persons, who are missing after the accident.

The Minister also visited the residence of Dr Bikramjit Baruah who is missing since the accident. He spoke with his family members and assured them all support. Later, he met the injured persons who are being treated at the Jorhat Medical College & Hospital, and enquired about their health.

The Minister was accompanied by Assam Govt. Ministers Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary and Shri Bimal Bora, MPs Shri Pradan Baruah and Shri Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, senior officials and other dignitaries.

