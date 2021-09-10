Bedsure Recognizes Grandparent’s Day with Gifts to Bring Rest and Relaxation

As a company that was founded on a mother’s vision for her family and friends of making home linens that are as cozy as a mother’s hug, family is a core part of the Bedsure brand story. This Grandparent’s Day, Bedsure offers home products that will make grandparents’ lives more comfortable, restful and cozy.

Grandparents make significant contributions to their children and grandchildren. 53% of grandparents in the US take care of their grandchildren so that their parents can work, while 23.7% of grandparents look after kids under the age of five. Not only that, 60% of grandparents work part time or full time. To take a load off of grandparents and help families to celebrate their many contributions, Bedsure has come up with a list of home products to support grandparent’s to be well rested and glad.

Bedsure Floral Duvet Cover Set



Featuring colorful and memorable blues, oranges and whites, this printed Bedsure duvet cover set can bring a garden-like experience into a bedroom. This set includes 1 duvet cover and 2 matching pillowcases and is made out of soft 100% polyester microfiber. A tucked away zipper and corner ties help to keep the insert in place, making this easier for grandparents to use. Available in three sizes, this duvet set helps create a natural-looking and vibrant space in a bedroom, without being over the top with too much bright color.

Bedsure Boho Farmhouse Duvet Cover Set



Combining elements of Boho and Farmhouse interior design styles, this duvet set features green or gray-colored slub-textured, striped fabric on the top and smooth brushed microfiber on the back. This Bedsure duvet set includes a duvet cover and two pillar shams with a convenient, closed zipper, which will be easier for elderly people to use compared with buttons. Bedsure’s Boho Farmhouse Duvet Cover Set can match well with either Boho or Farmhouse interior décor styles, because of its stylish textures, colors and relaxed, homey look.

Bedsure Plaid Comforter Set



For a more masculine, structured bedroom feel, the plaid patterned Bedsure comforter works well. This set features solid color thick and thin blue lines, or black lines, on a 260 GSM medium-heavy weight polyester fabric. This provides warmth as well as a sense of balanced structure to a bedroom. This Bedsure comforter is easy to wash and is quick drying.

Bedsure Ergonomic Memory Foam Mattress Topper



For grandparents that have back problems, an ergonomic memory foam mattress might be able to help. Bedsure’s Ergonomic Memory Foam Mattress Topper features four inches of support with different foam layers providing different kinds of support to the back. The front side features soft Bamboo rayon fabric, a contouring memory foam layer plus another, supportive layer of foam, while the backing features an anti-slip mesh backing. This mattress topper can be used on top of a mattress pad or mattress for extra softness, or on top of the bedframe for a sturdier experience.

Bedsure Alternative Down Pintuck Bed in a Bag



For a more feminine, puckered pattern look, Bedsure’s Alternative Down Pintuck Bed in a Bag provides both style and functionality. Including eight pieces (1 comforter, 2 pillow shams, 1 top sheet, 1 fitted sheet, 1 bed skirt and 2 pillowcases), this Bedsure set has everything grandparents would need to create a whole new bedding experience. Made of soft brushed microfiber polyester, this set is warm and cozy. Matching, solid colors provide a sense of stability, while 10 different colors – including gray, teal, pink and dark red – create new possibilities in a bedroom.

With the theme of this year’s Grandparents Day being “Do Something Grand”, Bedsure’s bedding gifts are grand – a great way to recognize the many things that grandparents offer families and society.

References

National Today, “Grandparent’s Day – September 12, 2021”, Grandparents Day — The Full History and How You Can Celebrate (nationaltoday.com).

Grandparents Today, “Grandparents Day 2021–Sept. 12”, https://grandparentsday.org.

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide. Currently, Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.