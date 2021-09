President of India to Lay Foundation Stones for Uttar Pradesh National Law University and New Building Complex of Allahabad High Court Tomorrow

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Uttar Pradesh (Prayagraj) tomorrow (September 11, 2021) to lay the foundation stones for Uttar Pradesh National Law University and new building complex of Allahabad High Court. *** DS/AK (Release ID: 1753860)

Visitor Counter : 365