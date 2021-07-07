Canada – Minister Ng meets with United States Trade Representative Tai in Washington

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, met with Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative, in Washington, D.C., during the Minister’s first international trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

July 6, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, met with Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative, in Washington, D.C., during the Minister’s first international trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Ng thanked Ambassador Tai for her warm hospitality and welcomed the opportunity to meet in person to build on the momentum of Canada and the United States’ common goal of furthering progressive trade. They discussed shared commitments and advancements on worker-centred trade policy, acting on climate change and upholding rules-based international trade—all of which enhance North American competitiveness.

Minister Ng and Ambassador Tai discussed progress in the effective implementation of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement and developments in key bilateral trade issues. The Minister raised the issue of U.S. tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber and solar products, and the safe and continued operation of Line 5, while also reiterating the importance of keeping interconnected supply chains open and uninterrupted, to preserve the long-term stability that Canadian and U.S. industries rely on.

Minister Ng raised Canada’s concerns with respect to the Buy America Act while noting the crucial role of infrastructure projects and investments in ensuring growth and job creation in both countries. Over the course of the meeting, Minister Ng and Ambassador Tai both noted the strong bilateral relationship between Canada and the United States and the importance of their ongoing work through the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership, which will support jobs, investment and prosperity on both sides of the border.

Both Minister Ng and Ambassador Tai confirmed their commitment to continue working closely together to advance the Canada-U.S. trade relationship in order to benefit businesses, workers and communities in both countries.

Associated links

Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership

Minister Ng speaks with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai at Free Trade Commission meeting

Canada concludes successful Free Trade Commission meeting with the United States and Mexico

Alice Hansen

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

613-612-0482

Alice.Hansen@international.gc.ca