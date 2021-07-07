Canada – Invitation to media – The Honourable Mélanie Joly to announce renewed Government of Canada support for regional export promotion organizations

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, accompanied by the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will announce renewed financial support from the Government of Canada for regional export promotion organizations (ORPEX).

The ORPEX organizations aim to raise awareness among Quebec businesses of the growth potential exporting represents and then to mentor them as they conquer and diversify into foreign markets.

Date:

July 7, 2021

Time:

12:00 p.m.

Location:

Digifab QG

École secondaire Gérard-Filion

Door 14

1330 Boulevard Curé-Poirier Ouest

Longueuil, Quebec

J4K 2G8

Given the limited number of seats, journalists who want to attend this press conference must confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021: dec.conference.ced@canada.ca. The event will also be broadcast live through the Zoom platform, and it is possible to participate by registering at this link. Registered journalists will be able to ask questions following the press briefing.

Anyone attending the press conference in person must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID‑19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days. Note that face masks must be worn.

Information

Media Relations

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

dec.media.ced@canada.ca

Catherine Mounier-Desrochers

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

catherine.mounier-desrochers@canada.ca