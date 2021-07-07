Canada – Minister Ng concludes successful working visit to Washington

July 6, 2021 – Ottawa, Canada – Global Affairs Canada

The relationship between Canada and the United States is one of the closest and most enduring in the world and it contributes to the growth, prosperity and security of both countries. The strength of the Canada-U.S. partnership will help ensure an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that benefits workers, businesses and investors on both sides of the border.

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, concluded a successful visit to Washington, D.C., where she met with her counterpart and key stakeholders. The Minister’s first international travel in over a year included productive meetings with Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative, as well as with Sean McGarvey, President of North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) and Sean Strickland, Executive Director of Canada’s Building Trades Unions (CBTU).

Minister Ng and Ambassador Tai discussed shared priorities, including inclusive and worker-focused trade policies, acting on climate change and working toward fairer and more rules-based international trade. Minister Ng also discussed, with the NABTU and CBTU leaders, key areas for collaboration to ensure the shared recovery of Canada and the United States creates jobs and protects workers.

In her meetings, Minister Ng championed Canada’s role as a reliable and engaged cross-border partner for the United States across a range of sectors, including energy security and green infrastructure projects. The Minister focused on key priorities to deliver a strong recovery from the COVID-19 recession through trade, including enhancing the deeply integrated Canada-U.S. supply chains that play a vital role in North American competitiveness.

The Minister’s visit was a concrete step toward implementing the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement and delivering on the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership. Minister Ng reiterated Canada’s commitment to support open and resilient supply chains and an economic recovery that advances prosperity for both countries’ communities and citizens.

“For Canada, there is no closer relationship than the one we share with the United States. My visit to Washington today underscores the strong and historic ties that unite us. I look forward to continuing my collaboration with Ambassador Tai to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic, in support of our workers and businesses. Our close trade and investment relationship is key to supporting a strong, sustainable and inclusive economic recovery.”

– Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

