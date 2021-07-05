Canada – Minister Ng speaks with Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry

July 3, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, spoke with Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry of Ghana.

Minister Ng congratulated Minister Kyerematen on his re-appointment as minister of trade and industry. She emphasized Canada’s commitment to working with Ghana as partners to further bilateral relations, explore trade and investment opportunities, continue development work and uphold shared values, such as respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

Ministers Ng and Kyerematen discussed mutual interests and shared trade priorities and renewed their collaborative efforts to strengthen the commercial relationship between Canada and Ghana.

The ministers discussed ongoing multilateral efforts to strengthen global supply chains and accelerate the equitable production and distribution of essential goods and services, including COVID-19 vaccines to ensure a just and speedy end to the pandemic. Minister Ng highlighted efforts by Canada and the Ottawa Group to advance the WTO Trade and Health Initiative and discussed the possibility of Ghana supporting the initiative.

Minister Ng noted Ghana’s pledge to stimulate economic growth and development as especially important in the global recovery. Minister Ng also highlighted Ghana’s strong democratic principles and investment climate, which make it a welcoming destination for Canadian companies as the Government of Canada continues strengthening and diversifying its trading partnerships across Africa, through recovery and for years to come.

Quick facts

In 2020, Ghana was Canada’s fourth-largest exports destination in sub-Saharan Africa, after Nigeria, Botswana and South Africa.

Canada’s priorities for sub-Saharan Africa are to provide development assistance, promote democracy, peace and security, and increase commercial and economic ties.

Canada’s trade and investment goals in Africa include opening new markets to increase opportunities for Canadian exports and focusing on specific sectors, such as extractives and energy, to highlight Canadian expertise and enhance Canada’s reputation as a world-class corporate citizen committed to sharing knowledge and expertise.

