Canada – Government of Canada provides federal assistance to British Columbia for wildfires

The Government has accepted a formal Request for Federal Assistance from British Columbia, which is dealing with an unprecedented wildfire situation.

July 4, 2021 – Ottawa, ON

The Government of Canada is committed to providing help to Canadians in need.

Canadian Armed Forces assets will be made available to provide airlift support to transport personnel, supplies, and equipment into and out of areas affected by fires in British Columbia, and to support an evacuation in an emergency situation if required. Also, the 3rd Canadian Division maintains an Immediate Response Unit that can be deployed in response to an approved Request for Federal Assistance.

The Government Operations Centre, via Public Safety’s Regional Office, has staff working to coordinate the federal response to the situation in British Columbia.

The Government of Canada continues to monitor and assess the national wildfire situation 24/7, and along with all partners continues to assess the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on wildfire response. Significant adaptations have also been taken by provinces and territories and the Canadian Interagency Forest fire Center (CIFFC) to ensure forest fires can be managed in the context of COVID, including personal protective equipment (PPE), retrofits to fire camps, and social distancing measures.

“On behalf of all Canadians, thank you to the first responders who are working tirelessly to fight wildfires and support those in need. Canadians can be assured that all orders of government are working together to keep British Columbians and their communities safe.”

— The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

“The women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces have experience helping to battle wildfires across the country. They will use this experience as we help British Columbia in their fight. No matter the challenge, our members are always ready to answer the call.”

— The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

“British Columbia is deploying all necessary resources in response to the disaster in Lytton and wildfires across the province, and we are grateful for the tireless efforts of the many thousands of people fighting the fires. We recognize that more resources will be needed to sustain this vital work through the summer. That’s why we’ve made a formal request for federal assistance to access additional help with air support – to move crews and equipment and provide emergency transport of personnel in hazardous conditions. We are grateful for the federal government’s commitment to assist with our efforts.”

— The Honourable Mike Farnworth, British Columbia’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

