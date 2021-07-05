Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tai Po

Fatal traffic accident in Tai Po ********************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Tai Po today (July 4) in which an 81-year-old man died.

At 9.14am, a taxi driven by a 59-year-old man was travelling along Po Nga Road towards Sheung Shui. When approaching 12 Po Nga Road, it reportedly knocked down the 81-year-old man who was crossing the road.

Sustaining serious head injury, the man was rushed to Prince of Wales Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 11.53am.

The taxi driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for further enquiries.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories North is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 3800.