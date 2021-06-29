GreatChat Messenger is the new made in India messenger app gaining popularity

Bihar, India, 28 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, GreatChat Messenger is the new messenger app that has been launched on the Google play store and it is already enjoying some great reviews. This is 100% made in India app that makes use of unique id based chat.

[New Delhi] dated June 11th, 2021- GreatChat Messenger is one of the newly launched messenger app that seems to have gain profound popularity already. All those who were vouching for vocal for local have every reason to download this app as it has been completely developed and made in India.

This app comes with some of the most unique features which include having a unique ID based chat. This is a great feature because it helps in safeguarding the privacy of every individual. With this id based chat, one doesn’t need to share their number or even their real name and yet they can engage in regular conversations with whomever they like.

One of the key spokesmen for the app team was quoted as saying, “We did a lot of research and found out what exactly the users wanted and have tried to incorporate those features. We are pretty optimistic that our made in India messaging app will emerge mighty popular in the times to come.”

It also has the provision for voice based text chat and is a great aid for those who don’t want to type day long and are looking to give their fingers some relaxation. Not only this, it is also integrated with the best of audio and video calls, both of which are very high quality as well. The developers have left no stone unturned to offer the best of features and have come up with great innovative ideas. They also have the provision to set medical reminders which means that one can get customized personal medical alerts and thereby one will not forget their regular medicines and their health will be taken care of as well.

In order to ensure better safety, the app also comes with option of alerting friends and families in case of emergencies with the help of one single touch. All these features seem to be really exciting and thereby has gathered the right buzz among the next gen app who are always on the lookout for the new trending app.

Those who would like to try their hand at this new app and see how it works should make it a point to visit this link and download it right now.

Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=abhinav.project.greatchat

About GreatChat Messenger

GreatChat Messenger is the new Indian messaging app that comes packed with several amazing features. This app uses unique id that helps in ensuring the privacy of the users and also have emergency SOS features too.

Contact information

Website: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=abhinav.project.greatchat

Mail: [email protected]