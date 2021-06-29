FIBA’s new worldwide venue finder powered by Courts of the World

Trangsund, Sweden, 28 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, FIBA is making it easier to find courts across the globe. Thanks to this partnership between the Equipment & Venue Centre and Courts of the World, basketball enthusiasts are able to find more than 37,000 indoor and outdoor courts around the world, including its own FIBA competition venues which have hosted FIBA events.

Whether you are looking for a new court in your city, searching for a place to play on your next vacation or business trip, or just wanting to see some amazing settings involving and surrounding a court, the Courts of the World venue finder is just the place.

“We have chosen to partner with Courts of the World because we believe they have the right approach to attract and collaborate with the global basketball community,” said Bart Prinssen, Head of FIBA’s Equipment & Venue Centre. “Our goal is to support Courts of the World and to merge our data in order to present the most valuable information online.”

Courts of the World owner Ryan O’Leary is very excited about the partnership with the FIBA Equipment & Venue Centre. “Our goals of promoting the game of basketball and uniting the basketball community are aligned with FIBA’s, and we look forward to giving players of all levels across the globe an easy way to find and play on outdoor courts and indoor facilities,” O’Leary said.

Courts of the World was founded in 2007 and has grown to become the ultimate destination for players looking for the best basketball courts. With its interactive map, players can locate 37,000 courts in over 10,000 cities in more than 200 countries around the world.

There are thousands of photos and court ratings, allowing players to find the best spots to play and have great basketball experiences – and in turn, grow their love for the game.

The organization’s website also includes a blog looking in detail at some locations, featuring Top 10s and entries titled “Must Hoop”. One entry showcases a court in Argentina with a mural of that country’s basketball legend Manu Ginobili while another introduces fans to a smart playground in Slovenia supported by FIBA EuroBasket 2017 champion Goran Dragic.

The FIBA Equipment & Venue Centre was born from the belief that an increase in quantity and quality of worldwide sports premises would serve as a major catalyst for the growth and development of the sport of basketball. Over the coming years, FIBA’s Equipment & Venue Centre will collaborate with the Courts of the World team to launch further integration and functionality initiatives.

To find a basketball court visit courtsoftheworld.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.