Rudy S. Salo, Esq. Recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for Excellence in Law

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 29, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Rudy S. Salo, Esq. has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Mr. Salo obtained a Bachelor of Arts in political science, magna cum laude, from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) in 1999 and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington in 2003. During his time at Georgetown Law, he edited and wrote for the Georgetown International Environmental Law Review, a publication of legal scholarship and practical analysis regarding climate-related legislation. In addition, Mr. Salo served as a legal intern at Capin, Calderón, Ramirez y Gutierrez-Aspe SC, a legal firm based in Mexico City, in 2001.

From 2003 to 2005, Mr. Salo was an associate at Rutan & Tucker LLP in Costa Mesa, California, where he advised municipal and private clients about various federal, state and local legal regulations and represented clients in various legal settings and proceedings. Since 2005, he has prospered as an associate and then a partner in the Public Finance Practice Group for Nixon Peabody LLP in Los Angeles, making an impact in infrastructure finance and assisting funding transportation projects through a variety of funding sources. Mr. Salo’s projects have included serving as counsel on numerous critical infrastructure financings, including toll roads, transit systems, highways, universities, health care institutions, water systems, museums, schools and other government and nonprofit facilities.

Additionally, Mr. Salo has found success as a public speaker, providing presentations on transportation, technology and mobility to Silicon Dragon Ventures, the Redefining Mobility Summit and CoMotion LA. Moreover, he has authored numerous articles on transportation for Forbes.com and other publications, including “The Dark Side Of Electrification Part 2: Suburbs 2.0?,” “The Dark Side Of Electrification, Part 1: EVs Could Negatively Impact U.S. Infrastructure Funding,” “Four Key Transportation Matters to Watch on Election Day,” “The COVID-19 Era Sheds Light on Transportation’s Climate Change Impact” and “The Future of Mobility Must be a Connected One.” Mr. Salo is also a member of the American Bar Association, the National Association of Bond Lawyers and the Arab American Lawyers of Southern California, where he currently serves as its Vice President. Mr. Salo is also an adjunct professor at Chapman University’s Fowler School of Law.

Rudy is deeply connected to both the financial and policy activity in the transportation industry. He passionately advocates for a critical rethinking of infrastructure to accommodate the advanced technology currently available to make commutes more tolerable, safer and productive. He attributes his success to finding an area of the law with which he could have the most optimum influence. In the coming years, Rudy would like to be considered one of the better-known transportation finance lawyers and speakers/influencers in the country and to continue to compose demonstrative articles and podcasts on the subject.

