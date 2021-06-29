Patricia Frey-Murray, MD, FACOG, Recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for Excellence in Medicine

BAYTOWN, TX, June 29, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Patricia Frey-Murray, MD, FACOG, has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After obtaining a Bachelor of Science in biology from Tulane University in 1991, Dr. Frey-Murray earned a Doctor of Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston in 1995. She subsequently completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Methodist Dallas Medical Center from 1995 to 1999. Throughout 1999 and 2000, Dr. Frey-Murray was recruited as an obstetrician and gynecologist at the Women’s Healthcare Center of Baytown, Texas.

The following year, Dr. Frey-Murray established a private practice, the Grace Women’s Center. In addition to treating patients, she regularly performs surgeries and delivers newborns. Since 2019, Dr. Frey-Murray has found further success as the owner of Grace Women’s Center as well as Grace Medical Aesthetics, which is a medical spa for women that provides a wide range of services including laser hair removal, Botox injections and hormone replacement therapy.

Along with her two primary businesses, Dr. Frey-Murray continues to thrive as the Vice Chairperson of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. She has delivered nearly 10,000 newborns throughout her career and has received several accolades such as the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award from the Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Dr. Frey-Murray is also actively affiliated with a number of organizations, such as the Texas Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and has been acknowledged as a diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

