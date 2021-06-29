Accelerate The Gig Economy Revolution With Degecoin Blockchain

$DEGE presale begins on July 15th as the Degecoin DEX Platform goes live by yea- end

United States, 28 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, The gig economy has been centralized for far too long, and crypto tokens have little real value to freelancers. It’s high time we changed that, and that’s exactly why Degecoin is here. It’s more than your average crypto token. Degecoin Blockchain is meant to revolutionize the gig economy – a disruptive crypto ecosystem to support freelancers by decentralizing the gig marketplace. It seeks to make crypto transactions more accessible, secure, and economical for freelancers. You can get your first token on the Presale beginning July 15th, 2021.

The idea is to disrupt the gig economy by providing a marketplace where buyers and sellers can directly engage in a decentralized network. It is to be powered by crypto capital, i.e., users can create and trade their crypto capital. For each transaction, crypto rewards can be earned. Tokens can be swapped for Degecoin, cash, or any external exchange. It will increase accessibility by dialing down the platform and cutting the transaction costs from the usual 20-25% to 2-3%. In short, the Degecoin ecosystem will make crypto tradable for real value.

The Decentralized Exchange system, called Degecoin DEX, is set to go live by the last quarter of 2021. Once online, this system will utilize Degecoin and other crypto trade to funnel money into the gig ecosystem envisioned to provide full-time benefits to gig workers. What the gig market fails to do presently is translate full-time benefits that most gig employers have into full-time yields for gig workers. Donating 5% of the total platform fee to the Degecoin Blockchain for Gig Economy, DEX will serve the purpose.

With a workable product on the table and having a 50% higher mining rate than a life coin, Dagecoin Blockchain is set to revolutionize the gig economy. It’s a decentralized ecosystem that will empower freelancers and ultimately shape the future of tokenomics. Seize the opportunity and get your first $DEGE token on the Presale, which kicks of on July 15th, 2021. You might as well enter the $500 giveaway!

The gig economy disrupted the conventional marketplace. It’s time to disrupt its centralized system for the rideshare economy and other freelance services to empower the gig workers. Degecoin Blockchain is here to make that happen. Mine a secure gig future with Degecoin today! Make cryptocurrency tradable for real value!