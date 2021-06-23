Hong Kong – Transport Department sets up telephone booking hotlines for annual vehicle examination

Transport Department sets up telephone booking hotlines for annual vehicle examination **************************************************************************************



The Transport Department (TD) announced today (June 23) that, in view of the suspension of the vehicle examination scheduling system, telephone booking hotlines have been set up by the TD starting from today to accept scheduling of vehicle examinations to be conducted in the Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex (TDVEC) until further notice. The hotline services are designated for handling annual vehicle examinations in the TDVEC only.



Vehicle owners or their representatives should call the designated hotlines to make appointments in accordance with the vehicle type as follows:



Vehicle type Corresponding floor in the TDVEC Hotline number Goods or special purpose vehicles not exceeding 16 tonnes gross vehicle weight

Trailers Ground floor 3961 0470 Urban taxis

Public light buses

Hired cars

Goods or special purpose vehicles exceeding 16 tonnes gross vehicle weight First floor 3961 0480



The two hotlines will operate from 9am to 6pm, Monday through Friday (except public holidays). Vehicle owners or their representatives who wish to make an annual vehicle examination appointment via the hotlines are required to provide their vehicle details and contact information to the TD for returning SMS messages to them acknowledging the vehicle examination details.



As for other vehicle examination services, including annual examinations of buses and New Territories (NT) taxis, vehicle type approval, pre-registration examination, vehicle re-examination, etc, vehicle owners or their representatives should approach the appointment counters of respective vehicle examination centres for booking. For enquiries, please contact the relevant vehicle examination centres of the TD at the following numbers:



Vehicle examination centre Corresponding vehicle examination services Telephone number Ground floor, TDVEC Re-examination 2751 8862 First floor, TDVEC Re-examination

Pre-registration examination 3961 0306 Type approval section Type approval 3961 0367

To Kwa Wan Vehicle Examination Centre Re-examination

Bus annual examination

Vehicle parallel import examination 2364 7211/ 2333 3112 Sheung Kwai Chung Vehicle Examination Centre Re-examination

NT taxi annual examination 2426 9085



As usual, the vehicle examination centres will only handle annual vehicle examination appointment bookings within four months of the expiry date of the vehicle licence.



The TD and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department are closely monitoring the progress of the repair work of the aforementioned system and will resume the online vehicle examination scheduling service as early as practicable. The TD apologises for any inconvenience caused.

