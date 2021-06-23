Select Page

Hong Kong – Transport Department sets up telephone booking hotlines for annual vehicle examination

Jun 23, 2021 | International

Transport Department sets up telephone booking hotlines for annual vehicle examination

     The Transport Department (TD) announced today (June 23) that, in view of the suspension of the vehicle examination scheduling system, telephone booking hotlines have been set up by the TD starting from today to accept scheduling of vehicle examinations to be conducted in the Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex (TDVEC) until further notice. The hotline services are designated for handling annual vehicle examinations in the TDVEC only.
 
     Vehicle owners or their representatives should call the designated hotlines to make appointments in accordance with the vehicle type as follows:
 

Vehicle typeCorresponding floor in the TDVECHotline number
  • Goods or special purpose vehicles not exceeding 16 tonnes gross vehicle weight
  • Trailers
Ground floor3961 0470
  • Urban taxis
  • Public light buses
  • Hired cars
  • Goods or special purpose vehicles exceeding 16 tonnes gross vehicle weight
First floor3961 0480

 
     The two hotlines will operate from 9am to 6pm, Monday through Friday (except public holidays). Vehicle owners or their representatives who wish to make an annual vehicle examination appointment via the hotlines are required to provide their vehicle details and contact information to the TD for returning SMS messages to them acknowledging the vehicle examination details. 
 
     As for other vehicle examination services, including annual examinations of buses and New Territories (NT) taxis, vehicle type approval, pre-registration examination, vehicle re-examination, etc, vehicle owners or their representatives should approach the appointment counters of respective vehicle examination centres for booking. For enquiries, please contact the relevant vehicle examination centres of the TD at the following numbers:
 

Vehicle examination centreCorresponding vehicle examination servicesTelephone number
Ground floor, TDVEC
  • Re-examination
2751 8862
First floor, TDVEC
  • Re-examination
  • Pre-registration examination
3961 0306
Type approval section
  • Type approval
3961 0367
 
To Kwa Wan Vehicle Examination Centre
  • Re-examination
  • Bus annual examination
  • Vehicle parallel import examination
2364 7211/ 2333 3112
Sheung Kwai Chung Vehicle Examination Centre
  • Re-examination
  • NT taxi annual examination
2426 9085

 
     As usual, the vehicle examination centres will only handle annual vehicle examination appointment bookings within four months of the expiry date of the vehicle licence.
 
     The TD and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department are closely monitoring the progress of the repair work of the aforementioned system and will resume the online vehicle examination scheduling service as early as practicable. The TD apologises for any inconvenience caused.