Hong Kong – Firing practice for July 2021

Firing practice for July 2021 *****************************



Firing practice will take place at two military sites, namely the San Wai/Tai Ling Firing Range and the Tsing Shan Firing Range, next month (July).



Red flags or red lamps will be hoisted at the firing areas before and during firing practice. For their safety, people are advised not to enter the firing area.



Following are the dates and times for the firing practice sessions in July 2021:



San Wai/Tai Ling Firing Range

Date Time July 2 (Friday)

July 5 (Monday)

July 6 (Tuesday)

July 7 (Wednesday)

July 8 (Thursday)

July 9 (Friday)

July 10 (Saturday)

July 12 (Monday)

July 13 (Tuesday)

July 14 (Wednesday)

July 15 (Thursday)

July 16 (Friday)

July 19 (Monday)

July 20 (Tuesday)

July 21 (Wednesday)

July 22 (Thursday)

July 23 (Friday)

July 26 (Monday)

July 27 (Tuesday)

July 28 (Wednesday)

July 29 (Thursday)

July 30 (Friday) 8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm

8am-9pm





Tsing Shan Firing Range

