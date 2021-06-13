Canada – Minister Ng speaks with Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry about strengthening economic relations

June 11, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, spoke yesterday with Kim Yong Gan, Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore.

Minister Ng congratulated Minister Gan on his recent appointment and expressed that she looked forward to working closely with him on important trade initiatives that support economic growth for Canada and Singapore. This includes as partners under the CPTPP and through ongoing efforts to improve rules-based trade through multilateral forums such as the Canada-led Ottawa Group on WTO Reform.

Minister Ng also expressed her appreciation for Singapore’s support for a Canada-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement as the Government of Canada seeks to increase trade and investment opportunities for Canadian businesses in Southeast Asia.

Minister Ng noted that Canada is exploring ways to build on the Canada-Singapore Infrastructure MoU and other arrangements that connect innovative Canadian companies with opportunities in Southeast Asia. She also looks forward to participating in the Asia Infrastructure Forum at the end of June to discuss how investments in the wide-reaching sector can contribute to the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Ng and Minister Gan also discussed opportunities for increased collaboration in science, technology and innovation, the green economy and agri-tech. Minister Ng highlighted programs such as the Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA) in Singapore, which supports high-growth, high-potential Canadian firms in key global tech hubs in these sectors, by offering tailored and enhanced services to help them scale-up, grow and expand into new markets.

