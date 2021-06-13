Canada – Minister Guilbeault to Announce the First Commissioner and Directors of the New Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will announce the first Commissioner and Directors of the new Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages

OTTAWA – The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will take part in a virtual press conference to announce the first Commissioner and Directors of the new Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages. This announcement is part of the Government of Canada’s efforts to ensure the promotion and revitalization of First Nations, Inuit and Métis languages in Canada.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

Journalists must confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of their media outlet to pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca by 8 a.m. on Monday, June 14.

A Zoom link will be sent to allow reporters to ask questions following the press briefing.

EVENT: Press conference

DATE: Monday, June 14, 2020

TIME: 11:30 a.m. EDT

LOCATION: Virtual

