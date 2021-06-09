Ekojoka F. Aghedo Celebrated for Professional Excellence in the Field of Law

BAKERSFIELD, CA, June 09, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Ekojoka F. Aghedo has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Well regarded in his field, Mr. Aghedo has been designated as an associate attorney of the Law Offices of Mullen & Filippi in Bakersfield, California, since 2020. Licensed to practice law by the State Bar of California and the Nigerian Bar Association, he specializes in workers’ compensation defense, among other areas of service.

A Nigerian native, Mr. Aghedo decided to enter his profession because he was inspired by the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, a prominent civil rights lawyer in his area. To prepare for his professional career, Mr. Aghedo pursued a formal education at Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Nigeria, graduating with honors with a Bachelor of Laws in 2014. Thereafter, Mr. Aghedo earned his Barrister at Law at the Nigerian Law School, Abuja, Nigeria, in 2015.

Civically engaged as well, Mr. Aghedo has contributed to the Christian Lawyers’ Fellowship of Nigeria, a service for human rights and pro bono representation, and Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), a legal service for the representation of young immigrants. During his time as a law student, he was presented with an award for his distinguished advocacy within the Faculty of Law. Looking toward the future, Mr. Aghedo intends to write books on free speech and civil rights, wherein he would like to propose a new theory on free speech and equal rights. Likewise, he would also like to further his knowledge on workers’ compensation law.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.