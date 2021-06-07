Sysvita Launch a New Product OST to PST converter for Outlook Users

Recover the damaged or Corrupted Exchange Mailbox OST files with the SysVita OST to PST converter

SysVita Software for Convert OST file to PST – An unique Outlook OST tool now allows converting orphaned OST files to PST, which means that the data now stored in orphaned OST is now without any loss with MS Outlook can be reached. While we know that it was not directly possible to access orphan OST with Microsoft Outlook as MS Outlook makes it unreadable for orphans, but it is no longer a major challenge, because Sysvita effectively enabled a converter for Outlook users. Has launched a tool that easily converts OST to PST, which serves as a version of MS Outlook.

 The quick and successful OST to PST conversion.



 A self-explanatory graphical user interface to create OST to simplify and speed up PST conversion.



 Software support all types of OST files i.e. OST in ANSI format and OST in UNICODE formats.



 Outlook effectively converts OST files to PST files of any size and any name (including UNICODE characters in the file name).



 Thus supports password-protected OST files, allowing encrypted and password protected orphaned Outlook access with OST MS Outlook.



 Inserts each mailbox folder into an Outlook PST file that includes inboxes, outboxes, sent items, drafts, contacts, and other user-defined folders.



 The OST to PST assures completion of quality during conversion.



 Conversion process, Software convert offline OST to PST, MSG, EML, EMLX, MBOX, vCal, vCard, HTML, and PDF file.



 And to prove that the software comes with a free trial version, which displays a preview of the mailbox items received from the orphaned Outlook OST.



 Simple Click to Export Exchange OST file to Google, Outlook, Exchange Server, and Office365.



 MS Outlook supports 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007, 2003, 2002, 2000 and earlier versions.



 MS Exchange Server supports 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007, 2003, 5.5, and 5.0.



 Software Easy way to migrate offline OST to G-Suite without any troubleshooting.

Demo Version Software available our official websites you can use 100% free. This software recover and retrieve lost data from corrupted OST file. Demo version of Sysvita OST to PST Conversion tool work is fully featured i.e. it works similar to the full version but restricts its users to save 30 Mails Message items in each mailbox folder into PST, EML, EMLX, MSG, MBOX, HTML, vCal, vCard, Office365, Google Mail, and Live Exchange Server. Users can easily view recover mailbox mails item before Conversion of OST file to PST.



Download Software visit: https://www.sysvita.com/convert-ost-to-pst.php

CEO and Co-Founder of Sysvita Data Recovery said: After the success of the Sysvita Exchange OST recovery software and on the demand of the market, Sysvita Data Recovery Company has made a new product Sysvita OST to PST converter, which repairs the lost OST files and re-extract the OST emails as many different formats Provides and secures the data of the received OST file in the cloud services such as Office 365, Google Mail Account, Outlook Live, and Exchange Server.

Again wishing to learn more about by visiting the company website.



For Exchange OST Recovery tool: https://www.sysvita.com/exchange-ost-recovery.php



For Convert OST file to PST: https://www.sysvita.com/convert-ost-to-pst.php

