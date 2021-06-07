Asia’s Communication Giant Migrates to Salesforce CRM to achieve Business Agility with Digital Transformation

The client is Asias leading communications technology group with a presence across 21 countries. They are the largest mobile network operator in Singapore. It controls a significant market share in the Australian region. Besides core telecom services, they provide an extensive range of digital solutions.



Challenges



Migrating from the legacy CRM to Salesforce to achieve the following:



 Building a single customer engagement platform for sales and marketing professionals from different business units, with real-time Customer360 view



 Enabling new ways of working for both sales and marketing personnel, by implementing the best practices of customer engagement



 Building a seamless integration capability so the solution is not only powered by its own data and capability but can also leverage the existing technology assets and data



 Leveraging native AI and analytics capability to enable data-driven decision-making, intelligent insights, and predictive analysis.



Solution



CRMIT implemented the below solution/SF modules to achieve business agility.



 Salesforce Sales Cloud for handling all aspects of pipeline management: enablement for its 700 strong sales team covering the following :



o Account/Contact Management



o Sales Process Execution – territory management, lead/ opportunity assignment using a combination of std/ custom rules, quota and forecasting, approvals



o Account Planning o Competitor Information Analysis



o Products, product schedules & price books, product selection customization based on the product family



 Salesforce Partner Community Cloud to allow its 1000+ Sales Partners to collaborate with the clients sales team



 Einstein Analytics for self-serve and intelligent analytics combined with predictive capabilities, again natively connected to Salesforce and also integrating with the enterprise data warehouse for delivering the customer360 view



 MuleSoft powered Integration that stitches this powerful platform with customers existing technology assets, data, and other 3rd party systems



o Account management backend system callouts with UI management through custom metadata to MuleSoft



o Govt. Regulatory Authority System(legacy system) callouts with UI management through custom metadata to MuleSoft



 Other tools and customization highlights include :



o Developed windows-based scripts to auto-extract incremental data on periodic intervals for around 25 objects, in the form of flat files, from Salesforce to an FTP server



o Building a custom javascript tool for uploading large PDF files from a 3rd party DB to Salesforce avoiding heap-size issues which one would otherwise run into using apex/data loader.

Benefits



 Integration of all systems provided a single consolidated Customer360 view in Salesforce



 Also, better visibility of the sales pipeline, nurturing, and an ability to collaborate, lead to faster conversions of leads



 Optimal utilization of sales team with a logical and better distribution of the pipeline leads/opportunities



 Improved Channel Partner experience as a result of better enablement and engagement, powered by out-the-box partner relationship management features available with Partner Communities



 Self-serve analytics, real-time insights, and predictive capabilities with Einstein Analytics

Tag:



#businessagility #customer360 #digitaltransformation #businessanalytics #businessanalysis #salesforceleadmanagement #salesforceservices #crm #salesforceconsulting #salesforcesalescloud #salesforcecommunitycloud #mulesoft #einsteinanalytics



Link – https://www.crmit.com/customers/telecom-provider-achieve-business-agility-salesforce.html

###