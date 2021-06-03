Summer Comes to Mango With the New Collection the Sun Is Everywhere

Mango launches The Sun is everywhere, a campaign full of vitality inspired by the sensations of the energy produced by the sun, especially during the Mediterranean summer season. A relaxing summer afternoon, surrounding yourself with friends, breakfast in the heart of nature, dancing, swimming unique moments under the sun that accompanies them. In a moment of uncertainty, new opportunities present themselves and energies are renewed through this collection, where optimism takes centre stage. The soul of 70s Ibiza, the icon of freedom, the explosion of prints and colour, and positivity, are the essence of this campaign.

The star garments in the collection are the monochrome dresses and those with floral and psychedelic prints. In addition, sheer dresses in cotton voile or poplin become 24/7 allies on long summer days.Printed t-shirts, mini dresses and gilets produced in crochet and inspired by the 70s take centre stage, together with key pieces in denim with a retro air.A colour palette of blues and apple green, reflecting serenity, predominates.In accessories, floral bucket hats and retro sunglasses make the perfect outfit.All together, they achieve flowing, comfortable and fun looks which break away from formalities and invite Mediterranean pleasure.

The offering for men combines different casual garments to create a relaxed and carefree look. Relaxing or loose-fit trousers predominate, as do printed shirts, poplin combos, and new garments in knitwear, such as polo gilets. Shades of yellow, orange and blue present themselves as the new proposal this season. Graphic details and stripes are also featured, interpreted in a sophisticated manner in solid styles.

Photographer: Eddie Wrey

Stylist: Aleksandra Woroniecka

Models: Louise Follain, Mélodie Vaxelaire Mukasa Kakonge, Klara Kristin,Jill Kortleve and Alberto Perazzolo

Hair stylist: Paolo Soffiatti

Make-up artist: Egon Crivillers