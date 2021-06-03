Helping to shape the future

In 2020, Burberry joined forces with English international footballer Marcus Rashford MBE and charities supporting young people across the world.

Like Thomas Burberry, Marcus Rashford is a pioneer, an innovator, a free-thinking trailblazer who harnesses his own achievements as a way to give back and nurture the next generation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he focused on ensuring children who would usually rely on school meals would not go hungry. As well as successfully campaigning for the extension of holiday food provision to support vulnerable children in the UK, he raised £20 million in financial and food donations for FareShare, a food distribution charity.

In support of his efforts to end child food poverty, in November, we expanded our support for FareShare, with whom we have a longstanding relationship, helping fund an additional 200,000 meals across 11,000 charities and community groups across the UK.

We also pledged to support UK youth organisations in Manchester, London and charities with a global reach. Programmes range from education to supporting young creatives and artists, and helping entrepreneurs to tackle some of the worlds significant challenges. These initiatives will positively affect the lives of tens of thousands of young people across the world.

UK

In London, Burberry is working with London Youth, which supports a network of over 600 community youth organisations and creates thousands of engaging opportunities for young people each year. Fifteen youth centres jointly selected by Burberry and London Youth will receive grants to ensure their programmes can continue to make a positive impact in some of Londons most deprived communities.

In Manchester, Burberry is supporting Norbrook Youth Club and Woodhouse Park Lifestyle Centre, which are both youth centres that played a pivotal role in Marcus Rashfords childhood. Youth volunteers from the two clubs will be coming together as part of the partnership to help charities in the Wythenshawe area where the clubs are based and Marcus Rashford grew up.

USA

Alongside these, Burberry is contributing to Wide Rainbow, a non-profit based in New York City providing access to the arts and arts education in neighbourhoods across the United States with little to no resources. The donation will provide art supplies, food deliveries and music education to young people in these communities as well as fund the creation of art murals to invigorate schools and shelters in New York and Los Angeles.

Around the world

Burberry is also partnering with the International Youth Foundation to contribute to the Global Youth Resiliency Fund. This will enable young entrepreneurs and community leaders, especially in Asia, to develop solutions to challenges including closing nutrition gaps and unlocking access to livelihoods.

To further support the voices of tomorrow, we featured Marcus Rashford in our 2020 festive campaign. He featured in still imagery sporting signature house codes, including the iconic Trench Coat and Burberry Check puffer jacket.