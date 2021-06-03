Canada – Government of Canada supports Francophone organizations to create jobs and accelerate growth and recovery efforts in Northeastern Ontario

Earlton, ON – Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario – FedNor

As COVID-19 restrictions are gradually being lifted across Canada, communities and businesses are stepping efforts to rebuild and grow their economy. Through regional development agencies such as FedNor, the Government of Canada is strengthening its investments in sectors hard hit by the pandemic, with a focus on developing capacity, new expertise and innovation.

Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced a Government of Canada investment of nearly $675,000 to create jobs and maximize economic opportunities in Northeastern Ontario’s Francophone communities.

Provided through FedNor’s Economic Development Initiative (EDI) and Northern Ontario Development Program, the investments will create and protect 22 jobs by enhancing tourism and supporting Francophone organizations, entrepreneurs, businesses and communities. Organizations that will benefit from this funding include Fondation Communautaire du Temiskaming, Centre culturel ARTEM, Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivières and ACFO-Témiskaming.

Today’s announcement is further proof of the Government of Canada’s commitment to businesses and organizations in Official Language Minority Communities (OLMCs) – assisting them to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 so they can grow and prosper. Initiatives like these will help get Canadians back to work and ensure that Francophone businesses and OLMCs can play a major role in Canada’s economic recovery.

“Official Language Minority Communities are an integral part of our country’s social, cultural and economic fabric. By supporting businesses, municipalities and Francophone-led organizations in their efforts to develop, grow and diversify the economy, we are helping to strengthen Canada’s identity as a rich and diverse nation built on values of respect, equality and empowerment. We’re working with you.”

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedNor

“Through FedNor, our government is working directly with communities, businesses and organizations to accelerate recovery efforts and pave the way for sustainable growth across Northeastern Ontario. These investments will help create and protect 22 jobs, while supporting a strong and inclusive recovery in Francophone communities throughout the region.”

– Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

“Canada’s rich Francophone heritage plays an important role in strengthening and diversifying our regional economy. The funding announced today will support more than 80 business start-ups, encourage entrepreneurship and enhance tourism, while helping to maximize social and economic opportunities made possible through linguistic duality.”

– The Honourable Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament, Nipissing-Timiskaming

“We are pleased that FedNor support is allowing us to create a modern and inclusive business and community centre here in Earlton. This priority project will be a gamechanger for local producers, entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the region.”

– Pierre Bélanger, Président, Fondation Communautaire du Temiskaming

“We are proud to partner with FedNor to improve the social and economic vitality of our region by creating opportunities for Francophones and entrepreneurs living, working or relocating to Northeastern Ontario. This exciting initiative will allow us to assist over 80 small businesses, create seven full-time jobs, and give tourists 100 more reasons to visit our region.”

– Réjeanne Belisle-Massie, Présidente, Centre culturel ARTEM