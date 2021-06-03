Celebrate Your Unique Listening Style With Spotify’s Only You In-App Experience

There are more than 356 million users on Spotify who know that listening is everything. And with more than 70 million tracks and 2.6 million podcast titles to pick from, theres always something new to discover, share, and enjoybut we know that nobody listens quite like you. So today, we are launching Only You, a global campaign complete with an in-app experience and personalized playlists that celebrates just that.

While youll have to wait a few more months for Wrapped and the songs and podcasts that soundtracked your 2021, Only You is all about celebrating how you listen. Fans can head to Spotify.com/OnlyYou to enjoy a Wrapped-esque shareable experience made especially for them.

Want to get the most out of Only You? Read on.

Share your stats with the in-app experience

Starting today, you can open up your Spotify app to enjoy the Only You in-app experience. Get ready for:

our Audio Birth Chart: Its a musical meeting of cosmic proportions. Your Sun sign details the artist you listened to most over the last six months. Your Moon sign demonstrates an artist you listen to that best shows your emotional or vulnerable side. Your Rising sign brings it all together with an artist youve recently connected with. Your Dream Dinner Party: Choose the three artists youd invite to the dinner party of your dreams. Once you select the trio, Spotify will create a personalized Spotify Mix for each artist to set the mood of the meal. Your Artist Pairs: This experience demonstrates unique audio pairings that youve listened to recently that show your range of listening interests. For example, who else would play some Greta Van Fleet right after jamming out to Olivia Rodrigo? Your Song Year: When is the music you listen to from? This part of the experience shows how youve musically traveled through different time periods with music. Your Time of Day: Early bird or night owl, discover the music and podcast content you listen to at certain times, whether early in the morning or late at night. Your Genres/Topics: Finally, bring it all home with the combination of music and podcast genres that sets your listening apart.

Once you walk through the entire experience, youll receive new personalized playlists that are part of the Only You journey. You can find them even after the campaign is over in the Only You hub.

Learn what your fellow fans are listening to

Were also celebrating creators and their fandoms through data-driven creative that picks up on the unique ways fans listen to beloved creators. Click through the share cards below to see what your favorite artists fans are listening to, when, and where.

Put it all together with Blend

Only You celebrates the unique ways in which eligible users listen, but we know that music is powerful in bringing people together. So alongside Only You, were also rolling out a new personalized feature called Blend. Currently in beta, Blend is a new way for two friends to merge their musical tastes into one curated playlist made just for them, making it even easier for users to connect, discover, and share the music they love with one another.

Blend will be updated daily. Simply invite a friend to blend withas long as they have a Spotify Free or Premium planand Blend will grow with each user over time based on how their listening changes.

Heres how to do it:

Tap Create Blend in the Made For You hub on mobile. Then, tap Invite to select a friend to blend with by sharing a single-use invitation via messages or email. (For each friend you want to blend with, you will need to generate a new invitation.) Once your friend accepts the invite and joins Blend, Spotify will generate a custom tracklist for the two of you filled with songs you already loveand recommendations combining your listening preferences and tastes. Plus, its easy to identify how each friend has influenced the track choice. Simply check the profile icons next to the track.

Blend is a mobile-only experience on both iOS and Android available globally. While Blend is currently in beta, well continue to evolve the feature over time based on user feedback to ensure were delivering the best possible listening experience.