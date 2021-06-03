Canada – Joint statement from the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752 on notice of claim to Iran

“We, Ministers representing Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, today (June 3 2021) delivered a notice of our claim against the Islamic Republic of Iran, in relation to the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (PS752).

The International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752 today issued the following joint statement:

“We, Ministers representing Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, today (June 3 2021) delivered a notice of our claim against the Islamic Republic of Iran, in relation to the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (PS752).

“The Republic’s actions and omissions amount to breaches of international law. Our claim states that our respective countries, nationals and residents on board flight PS752 were seriously and irreversibly harmed by the tragedy and Iran must fulfill its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states.

“We have made a series of demands that include, but is not limited to, an acknowledgement of wrongdoing and a full accounting of events that led to the downing, a public apology, the return of missing and stolen belongings of the victims, assurances of non-repetition in the most concrete terms, transparency in the criminal prosecutions in accordance with the rule of law, and equitable compensation for material and moral damages suffered by the victims and their families regardless of nationality and in an amount consistent with its obligations under international law.

“We now call on Iran to work with us to set a date to formally begin negotiations on reparations.

“As always, we stand in solidarity with the loved ones of the victims of PS752, who continue to grieve their profound loss.”