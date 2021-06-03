Canada – Sydney social enterprise to equip new facility

Horizon Achievement Centre increases training and employment opportunities for clients

June 3, 2021 · Sydney, Nova Scotia · Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)

Social enterprise organizations are essential for building strong communities and an inclusive, resilient economy for all Canadians. That’s why the Government of Canada is investing to help the Horizon Achievement Centre in Sydney, Nova Scotia improve its facilities and expand its support services for those who face barriers to employment.

Federal government growing an inclusive economy in Cape Breton

Today, Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney-Victoria, announced a non-repayable contribution of $971,133 to the Horizon Achievement Centre Society. The facility upgrades will enable the Centre to provide improved support, skills training and paid employment opportunities for clients in fields such as business, catering and retail.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

The funding will allow for the purchase of new equipment, fixtures, and furnishings. The improvements will enable the Centre to help more clients achieve personal goals and successes, like increased independence, social participation, self confidence and economic self-sufficiency.

Strategic investments like this one help ensure that Canadians of all abilities have the chance to participate in the economy.